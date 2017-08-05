Re: .20 Practical question If your chamber neck dimension is .233 and you want .002 clearance around the diameter then the case necks after seating a bullet need to be .229 diameter .

.002 clearance on one side .002 on the other side = .004 . .233 - .004 = .229 loaded neck diameter .

Your loaded round neck diameter with Berger bullet @ .227 to .228 would work ok .



Some people quote clearance across the diameter and some quote around the diameter it's two different situations . The clearance should be all around the diameter .

The thing is for hunting you don't want too tight neck as it is possible to get jams on unburnt powder grains or some other rubbish that can enter the chamber on the rounds .

If you wanted .002 clearance across the diameter then that is .001 on each side it's fairly tight for a stalking rifle but probably ok for a varmint /target rifle with care taken . That would be .233 - .002 = .231 . You have already show that the loaded neck diameter is smaller than this so as far as I can see the gunsmiths reamer is made to allow nominal .002 clearance around the diameter using necked down .223 brass .