Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page .20 Practical question
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

.20 Practical question
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-08-2017, 06:41 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2011
Location: Mechanicsville, VA
Posts: 576
.20 Practical question
OK. I know this isn't a 1000 yd. cartridge. But, I have a question that is way out of my league. Currently awaiting my new .20 Practical with a no-turn .233 neck. It's the only reamer PAC-NOR has. I sized my .223 Lapua brass as follows: .223 FL die, bushing die with .233 and then finished with a .225 bushing,( process used to turn .223 brass to .20 caliber). So, I loaded a dummy round using a 40 gr Berger and it measured .227-.228 at the neck. I believe I read somewhere that it's recommended to have at least .002 clearance in the chamber. So, am I right that my loaded round should measure around .231?? REM 700 SA and Lapua unturned cases. Or do I have to actually fire a round and then bushing size the case with a bushing that will get me closer to the chamber .233 neck? Hope I made some kind of sense.
__________________
Vietnam 1966 # 10 GI Where's the ammo??
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-08-2017, 07:40 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: May 2009
Posts: 862
Re: .20 Practical question
If your chamber neck dimension is .233 and you want .002 clearance around the diameter then the case necks after seating a bullet need to be .229 diameter .
.002 clearance on one side .002 on the other side = .004 . .233 - .004 = .229 loaded neck diameter .
Your loaded round neck diameter with Berger bullet @ .227 to .228 would work ok .

Some people quote clearance across the diameter and some quote around the diameter it's two different situations . The clearance should be all around the diameter .
The thing is for hunting you don't want too tight neck as it is possible to get jams on unburnt powder grains or some other rubbish that can enter the chamber on the rounds .
If you wanted .002 clearance across the diameter then that is .001 on each side it's fairly tight for a stalking rifle but probably ok for a varmint /target rifle with care taken . That would be .233 - .002 = .231 . You have already show that the loaded neck diameter is smaller than this so as far as I can see the gunsmiths reamer is made to allow nominal .002 clearance around the diameter using necked down .223 brass .
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 05-08-2017, 07:58 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Kansas
Posts: 674
Re: .20 Practical question
I am not really sure what your question is but you have plenty of clearance. Just for informational purposes neck clearance is measured in total clearance. If you have a .233 reamer and loaded rounds are .228 then you have .005 clearance. if you are using a .225 bushing then you have right around .003 tension(.228-.225) which should be fine. My experience with the 20s is they are not picky at all.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Shavings when seating bullets | Settle this for me! Friendly Debate »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:22 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC