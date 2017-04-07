Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Reloading
20" 5R rifled barrel bullet weight
07-04-2017, 08:01 PM
Solaction
Junior Member
Join Date: Apr 2013
Location: Texas
Posts: 17
20" 5R rifled barrel bullet weight
What do you think would be the largest bullet weight a 308 with 5R 1-11 rifling and 20" barrel could stabilize?
07-04-2017, 08:24 PM
Gord0
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Michigan
Posts: 110
Re: 20" 5R rifled barrel bullet weight
Need the twist rate of the barrel to determine that.
