185 Hybrid target 300 WSM I searched a while for accuracy and/or hunting info and not a ton of detailed information or updated results. Found them on sale for $45 a box so I bought a few boxes to try.

My rifle is a Model 16, 10 twist 28" standard throat heavy varmint Mcgowan SS.

Im thinking H4831sc or 7828ssc to start but I also have rl17, h4350, imr4350, rl19, N160.

I'll probably try 210m or BR2 primers first before using 215m or cci 250s.



Im not sure yet if RL26 would be a good powder yet but I have Berger info. But this barrel has an affinity for Imr4350 (as opposed to h4350 oddly enough despite overwhelming praise for it in 300wsm) with 168 gr bullets.

I'm planning on using the 185 Hybrid for target out to 1200 yards primarily but wouldn't hesitate to use them for coyotes and whitetail .

Does anyone have any new precision loads they want to share? Also any hunting results with this particular bullet ? BTW, I'm not after blistering fast velocities just pin-point precision.

