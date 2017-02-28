Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page 185 Hybrid target 300 WSM
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

185 Hybrid target 300 WSM
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-28-2017, 11:17 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 1,561
185 Hybrid target 300 WSM
I searched a while for accuracy and/or hunting info and not a ton of detailed information or updated results. Found them on sale for $45 a box so I bought a few boxes to try.
My rifle is a Model 16, 10 twist 28" standard throat heavy varmint Mcgowan SS.
Im thinking H4831sc or 7828ssc to start but I also have rl17, h4350, imr4350, rl19, N160.
I'll probably try 210m or BR2 primers first before using 215m or cci 250s.

Im not sure yet if RL26 would be a good powder yet but I have Berger info. But this barrel has an affinity for Imr4350 (as opposed to h4350 oddly enough despite overwhelming praise for it in 300wsm) with 168 gr bullets.
I'm planning on using the 185 Hybrid for target out to 1200 yards primarily but wouldn't hesitate to use them for coyotes and whitetail .
Does anyone have any new precision loads they want to share? Also any hunting results with this particular bullet ? BTW, I'm not after blistering fast velocities just pin-point precision.
__________________
Brice
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-28-2017, 11:26 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 1,561
Re: 185 Hybrid target 300 WSM
Oh yeah, I'd love to try H1000 if that is even an option.???
__________________
Brice
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 02-28-2017, 02:32 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: North Carolina
Posts: 938
Re: 185 Hybrid target 300 WSM
I had good luck with RL 17 out of a savage LRH.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« 68 grain Bthp. 223 AR | 375 weatherby loads »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:06 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC