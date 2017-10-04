180 Hornady Eld-M and actual experience Got a couple boxes in and getting ready to start my build on a 28 Nosler. Curious of people's experience with these yet as far as accuracy and the claimed .796 bc. I know Hornady doesn't exaggerate their bc's and they've done extensive testing with their Doppler radar. Just comparing the Berger 195 at .755 bc to the 180 Eld-M at .796 I don't really see how it could be so high. Seems as though the 195 is as streamline as it could get and only at a .755



Want to shoot either the 195 or 180 Eld-M but curious who has experience with the 180's so far? What twist rate could I get away with for the 180? Hornady says 1:8 but I'll be at 3,000'+ typically and would rather keep the pressure down if possible. Thinking a Proof 1:8.44" twist. Stability calc. Says it will be fine.



I plan on using H1000 or Retumbo due to the temp insensitivity and located in AZ where is gets hot. Don't care to use the RL due to it's sensitivity. Have experienced that in the heat down here and don't care to again.