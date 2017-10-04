Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page 180 Hornady Eld-M and actual experience
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

180 Hornady Eld-M and actual experience
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-10-2017, 08:50 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Arizona
Posts: 96
180 Hornady Eld-M and actual experience
Got a couple boxes in and getting ready to start my build on a 28 Nosler. Curious of people's experience with these yet as far as accuracy and the claimed .796 bc. I know Hornady doesn't exaggerate their bc's and they've done extensive testing with their Doppler radar. Just comparing the Berger 195 at .755 bc to the 180 Eld-M at .796 I don't really see how it could be so high. Seems as though the 195 is as streamline as it could get and only at a .755

Want to shoot either the 195 or 180 Eld-M but curious who has experience with the 180's so far? What twist rate could I get away with for the 180? Hornady says 1:8 but I'll be at 3,000'+ typically and would rather keep the pressure down if possible. Thinking a Proof 1:8.44" twist. Stability calc. Says it will be fine.

I plan on using H1000 or Retumbo due to the temp insensitivity and located in AZ where is gets hot. Don't care to use the RL due to it's sensitivity. Have experienced that in the heat down here and don't care to again.
Last edited by squeeeeze; 04-10-2017 at 09:26 PM.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 6.5 Sherman load data needed | Anyone use Lee, RCBS, or Hornady Neck sizing dies? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:06 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC