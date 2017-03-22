Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page 178gr ELDX in 30-06
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

178gr ELDX in 30-06
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-22-2017, 01:05 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2010
Location: North Pole
Posts: 617
178gr ELDX in 30-06
What is the COAL of the Hornaddy Precision Hunter factory ammo in 30-06 with the 178 ELDX bullet?

Thanks
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« 300 WSM Powder suggestions, where to start? | Best Elk, Moose and Bear load for 30-06 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:09 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC