Re: 178 grain eld-x and 308 win I have only about 200 rounds down the tube with the 178 ELD-X in a light 1-10" twist Bergara rifle in .308. Mainly fire forming and load work up. Have only taken it out to 700 yds but so far so good. I'm using 8208XBR and lighting them with 210M primers.

Need to get rid of about 4' of snow and minus temps and I'll get back at it. But bottom line is, so far so good.



I have used Bergers exclusively - took a lot of game with them until I had one that I could prove didn't open up. One of my sons switched his 6.5x284 over to the ELD-X about this time last year. After a lot of testing this past summer and seeing the results of 4 animals taken this past hunting seasons I'm cautiously very optimistic.



Besides the fact that they seem readily available at a considerable price advantage I don't see what not to like about them.



I will be using the 178 gr ELD-X this coming hunting season.