178 grain eld-x and 308 win
  #1  
Unread 01-09-2017, 12:30 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 98
178 grain eld-x and 308 win
Has anyone tried the 178 grain eld-x in their 308 ? I bought some hornady 168 bthp to form brass and break my barrel in bit was wanting something with a higher bc for a final load
    •   #2  
    Unread 01-09-2017, 01:12 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Feb 2012
    Location: Nebraska
    Posts: 324
    Re: 178 grain eld-x and 308 win
    Here is what Hornady recommends....
    Load Data - Hornady Manufacturing, Inc
    Have fun, and be safe.
      #3  
    Unread 01-09-2017, 01:37 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2007
    Location: Mt., Id. , SD
    Posts: 1,044
    Re: 178 grain eld-x and 308 win
    I have only about 200 rounds down the tube with the 178 ELD-X in a light 1-10" twist Bergara rifle in .308. Mainly fire forming and load work up. Have only taken it out to 700 yds but so far so good. I'm using 8208XBR and lighting them with 210M primers.
    Need to get rid of about 4' of snow and minus temps and I'll get back at it. But bottom line is, so far so good.

    I have used Bergers exclusively - took a lot of game with them until I had one that I could prove didn't open up. One of my sons switched his 6.5x284 over to the ELD-X about this time last year. After a lot of testing this past summer and seeing the results of 4 animals taken this past hunting seasons I'm cautiously very optimistic.

    Besides the fact that they seem readily available at a considerable price advantage I don't see what not to like about them.

    I will be using the 178 gr ELD-X this coming hunting season.
      #4  
    Unread 01-09-2017, 03:21 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2013
    Posts: 98
    Re: 178 grain eld-x and 308 win
    Wonder if you can get the velocity up a bit with cfe223
