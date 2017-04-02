     close
178 ELD-X and 300 WSM load data?
02-04-2017
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,069
178 ELD-X and 300 WSM load data?
Finally got around to getting some 178 ELD-X and want to try them in the 300 WSM for spring bear. Hornady has long since removed the load data from their website as it is now in their new edition reloading guide. Grumble, grumble, grumble....

Anyone have a copy of the PDF file for the 178 from the Hornady site before it was pulled?

Also would love to hear what loads others are using for the 178 in 300 WSM. I am interested in H4350, Superformance, RL-22, and RL-17 for powders.

Did a sight search here, but most load data is for the 200 Gr. plus bullets. Seems to be what everyone was working with when they first came out. Could not find any loads for the 178 and 300 WSM.

Thanks!
