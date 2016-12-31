Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Reloading
129gr NAB LR in 6,5x55
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Reloading
129gr NAB LR in 6,5x55
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
12-31-2016, 07:30 AM
trazman
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: Slovenia
Posts: 198
129gr NAB LR in 6,5x55
Hello has anyone loaded this bullets in 6,5x55? What velocities do you get? I have a barrel that is 22" long and I wonder what kind of velocities should I expect...
__________________
European Long Range Hunting
http://eu-lrh.com
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
What Drill Press for the Bench...?
|
IMR 7977 in 338 Lapua
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
09:02 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC