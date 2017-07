127 lrx Anyone shooting the 127 LRX? How far off the lands are you getting the best accuracy? I am just starting load development on a 6.5X47 and thought I would give these a try. Have never used a copper bullet so they are all new to me. Thought I would start them at 50 off and work my way up to 70 off as I have heard they like jump. Got a load developed for the 130 Accubond but it was slow and I hit pressure at 41 gr of H4350. Any tips would help. Thanks.