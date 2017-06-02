     close
120 grain 6.5x47 with reloader 17
  #1  
Unread 02-06-2017, 07:23 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 244
120 grain 6.5x47 with reloader 17
My wife is going to be shooting 120's out of her 6.5x47

We have 4 or 5 pounds of RL-17 left that we are going to burn up while she is learning to shoot.

I am looking for a starting load to get her going, on the slower side of things. I was thinking of starting with 38 grains.

Hornady ELD-M 120 grain 2.645 OAL

She has been shooting 140 Berger VLD hunting with 36 grains and does't want to increase recoil more than that.
    •   #2  
    Unread 02-06-2017, 11:22 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Apr 2012
    Location: California Central Coast
    Posts: 3,141
    Re: 120 grain 6.5x47 with reloader 17
    6.5x47 Lapua @ www.reloadersnest.com
