Reloading
120 grain 6.5x47 with reloader 17
#
1
02-06-2017, 07:23 PM
338Rocket
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 244
120 grain 6.5x47 with reloader 17
My wife is going to be shooting 120's out of her 6.5x47
We have 4 or 5 pounds of RL-17 left that we are going to burn up while she is learning to shoot.
I am looking for a starting load to get her going, on the slower side of things. I was thinking of starting with 38 grains.
Hornady ELD-M 120 grain 2.645 OAL
She has been shooting 140 Berger VLD hunting with 36 grains and does't want to increase recoil more than that.
02-06-2017, 11:22 PM
jfseaman
Platinum Member
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: California Central Coast
Posts: 3,141
Re: 120 grain 6.5x47 with reloader 17
6.5x47 Lapua @ www.reloadersnest.com
__________________
Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member
Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow
"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"
