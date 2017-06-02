120 grain 6.5x47 with reloader 17 My wife is going to be shooting 120's out of her 6.5x47



We have 4 or 5 pounds of RL-17 left that we are going to burn up while she is learning to shoot.



I am looking for a starting load to get her going, on the slower side of things. I was thinking of starting with 38 grains.



Hornady ELD-M 120 grain 2.645 OAL



She has been shooting 140 Berger VLD hunting with 36 grains and does't want to increase recoil more than that.