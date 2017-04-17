Re: Weatherby build-What caliber would you choose? OMG so many options. I prefer to build my own but would love to have the option to take one over to the factory and have something built by Weatherby just for me..



If you want to go whole hog custom to you how about a 6.5/270 Weatherby Magnum. Remove the rear magazine spacer, slot the bolt so it goes back all the way 300 mag follower. Magic, no COAL limits.



It's one I don't have....



257 Weatherby is everything a 257 should be. Yes you would have the dilemma of which one to take.



I have 257, 270, 7mm, 300 (several as build actions). I made a 338 Edge out of a Mark V. __________________

Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member

Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow

"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"