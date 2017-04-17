Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Weatherby build-What caliber would you choose?
  #1  
04-17-2017, 10:36 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Posts: 12
Weatherby build-What caliber would you choose?
Hello everyone. A few months back I purchased a MKV from a friend as a favor with the idea of building my dream Weatherby. SO, tonight I bought a BNIB MKV ultra lightweight stock ($175, good deal for me!) and I have talked to the weatherby custom shop about re-barreling. Now for the kicker. What cartridge???? Its a 7mm Mag now so I am in the .257, .270, 7mm, .300, .340 family. I was dead set on the .257 but find myself wondering about the 7mm. Ive had a MKV in .300 a few years ago and it was a major thumper. But this will be a whitetail/mule deer rifle. I have a custom .257 Ackley featherweight pre-64' that is my go to rifle for almost everything. I'm just afraid if I don't go with a different caliber I may just keep reaching for the Ackley. I've always wanted a Weatherby MKV "custom" to me. I like light rifles and easy shooting rifles. If it were a 6 lug gun I'd chamber it to .240. But I digress. What say the pros on here?

Thank you.

Damo
  #2  
04-17-2017, 10:56 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Spokane, WA
Posts: 3,894
Re: Weatherby build-What caliber would you choose?
Sell me the Ackley cheap, then barrel it for the .257!

.257 Weatherby was the first full size rifle I ever shot so it's a sentimental favorite. Played with other peoples never had one.

Then again I have a thing for pre-64's.
  #3  
04-17-2017, 11:17 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: California Central Coast
Posts: 3,456
Re: Weatherby build-What caliber would you choose?
OMG so many options. I prefer to build my own but would love to have the option to take one over to the factory and have something built by Weatherby just for me..

If you want to go whole hog custom to you how about a 6.5/270 Weatherby Magnum. Remove the rear magazine spacer, slot the bolt so it goes back all the way 300 mag follower. Magic, no COAL limits.

It's one I don't have....

257 Weatherby is everything a 257 should be. Yes you would have the dilemma of which one to take.

I have 257, 270, 7mm, 300 (several as build actions). I made a 338 Edge out of a Mark V.
  #4  
04-18-2017, 12:17 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,788
Re: Weatherby build-What caliber would you choose?
450, if you are sending it to Weatherby for rebarrel, how about the new 6.5/300Wby? They are scorchers, good choice of bullets and the reloading components are the same cost as other Weatherby calibers. I have a .270Wby nearing barrel death and am leaning toward the 6.5/300 for the new barrel chamber. Good luck with your choice.
