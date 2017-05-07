|
Re: Wanting some opinions
SC, before this thread is done you'll have a variety of suggestions. Perhaps if you could be a bit more specific to your budget and if you reload would help. Agree with E-101, you're stuck with very limited bullet choice for a .25 cal. You may try to avoid the black plastic stocks which rob accuracy. A wood one if possible a composite (carbon fiber/fiberglass) and epoxy bed it. The barrel twist is important and finding a factory rifle with a twist faster than standard will add difficulty. It will all boil down to what you are budgeting for rifle and scope. Welcome and wish you luck
