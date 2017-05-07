Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > The Basics, Starting Out
Reload this Page Wanting some opinions
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Wanting some opinions
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-05-2017, 08:24 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2017
Posts: 1
Wanting some opinions
Ok, new guy here. I've been reading on here for a while now and finally joined. Wanted to get the opinion of guys with a lot more experience than I have. Been hunting and shooting for 20+ years so have a decent knowledge base, but this is my first attempt at long range. Want a rifle for deer and some long range shooting (600 yards- long range for me haha). So I've settled in a Remington Sendero in 25-06. For optics I'm thinking leupold vx3i 4.5x14x40 with side focus and a 30mm tube. Plan on mounting it all with Talley one piece mounts. I'm on a pretty tight budget so before I pull the trigger on all this I wanted to get you guys opinion on it to make sure I'm not missing anything or making a bad decision equipment wise. Thanks in advance.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 07-05-2017, 08:45 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Maple Valley, Washington
Posts: 998
Re: Wanting some opinions
SC

For what you want to do I'd consider other equipment. First I'd step up to 7mm or at least 6.5mm so you can use some of the really great long range bullets available in those calibers. Also, get 1 in 8 twist rifling so you can use those bullets. I'd also up the top end magnification on your scope. If you want to hit small you have to aim small. 14 power doesn't cut it at 600 yards. I'd look at some of the 6X - 24X scopes. The higher power also helps greatly in load development. I'd also change rifle brands. I'd go with Savage as they tend to be the most accurate factory rifle right out of the box and will let you avoid paying more money to fix the trigger on the Rem. Also if later on you want to try a different chambering you can unscrew the Savage barrel and put on a different one yourself. I've got 6 Savages and I mix and match parts all the time. Good luck with whatever you decide to get.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 07-05-2017, 08:52 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Maple Valley, Washington
Posts: 998
Re: Wanting some opinions
In case you need a couple of specific recommendations for chambering I'd look at the 6.5 284 Norma or the 280 AI.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 07-05-2017, 10:44 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,966
Re: Wanting some opinions
SC, before this thread is done you'll have a variety of suggestions. Perhaps if you could be a bit more specific to your budget and if you reload would help. Agree with E-101, you're stuck with very limited bullet choice for a .25 cal. You may try to avoid the black plastic stocks which rob accuracy. A wood one if possible a composite (carbon fiber/fiberglass) and epoxy bed it. The barrel twist is important and finding a factory rifle with a twist faster than standard will add difficulty. It will all boil down to what you are budgeting for rifle and scope. Welcome and wish you luck
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 07-05-2017, 11:49 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,356
Re: Wanting some opinions
SC, I agree you don't want a 25-06 Sendero. And this is coming from a guy who has shot a 25-06 for many years and likes the cartridge. The 25-06 has it's benefits but it is not really a long range deer rifle. It is more like a 500 yard deer rifle and that is getting toward some limits. The 25-06 gets it's long-range reputation as more of a LR varmint rifle. It is fast and flat with 75 to 85 gr. Bullets and can tear a woodchuck up from a long ways. But those aren't deer bullets.

I also would not recommend the Sendero. You would probably end up putting more money that the initial purchase price into it and it could get spendy fast.

I would recommend the Savage Long Range Hunter in 7 Rem Mag or 300 Win, or in 6.5-284. The Savage LRH comes with a brake and has an excellent trigger and serious reputation for accuracy. Plus it is easy to put a custom barrel on it later if that's where the road takes you. You can use the saved money for a better scope. Something like a Vortex PST or Night Force SHV.

Good luck and welcome.
__________________
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« New LR shooting guide | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:08 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC