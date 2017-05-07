Re: Wanting some opinions SC



For what you want to do I'd consider other equipment. First I'd step up to 7mm or at least 6.5mm so you can use some of the really great long range bullets available in those calibers. Also, get 1 in 8 twist rifling so you can use those bullets. I'd also up the top end magnification on your scope. If you want to hit small you have to aim small. 14 power doesn't cut it at 600 yards. I'd look at some of the 6X - 24X scopes. The higher power also helps greatly in load development. I'd also change rifle brands. I'd go with Savage as they tend to be the most accurate factory rifle right out of the box and will let you avoid paying more money to fix the trigger on the Rem. Also if later on you want to try a different chambering you can unscrew the Savage barrel and put on a different one yourself. I've got 6 Savages and I mix and match parts all the time. Good luck with whatever you decide to get.