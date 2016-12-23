Starting out again Okay, so this really isn't my first go round with LRH/Shooting. The last time I tried, marriage got in the way, ended up not having the time to really jump in with both feet, this was 5 or 6 years ago. With all that nonsense behind me, I would like to get started again. A lot has changed since I was really into it last time. So I was going to throw it out there and let you guys bounce some things around.



First, I'm in NE Oklahoma, and would like to be able to hunt whitetail, honestly, the longest shot I would have would be 5-600 yards. I want to be able to punch paper/steel at 1000+ I do reload, but I've only done so for standard rounds. No AI stuff or anything. My 15 year old son would like to shoot long range as well. He has a .243 savage that he wants to slap a pre fit custom barrel on chambered in the 6.5 Creedmoor. Since he is going with the creedmoor, I have thought about doing the same. We have built AR's together and really enjoyed it, so I was thinking using a savage action for myself wouldn't be a bad idea. At the very least it would save on dies.



My budget for my build is around $3000 for rifle and glass. I would like to get some idea's on barrels, glass stock, work that may need to be done, ect that would keep me in this price range. Last edited by eyeballjr; 12-23-2016 at 09:20 PM . Reason: Posted before I was done