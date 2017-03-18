Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Scope Slipping
Unread 03-18-2017, 10:40 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 18
Scope Slipping
Any tips on the scope slipping inside the rings. All screws are super tight.
Gun is a Howa 1500 in 338 Win Mag w/ 2 piece bases, weaver style rings with a Leupold scope. Scope has shifted backwards enough to lock the power ring against the scope ring.
TIA, Dennis
Unread 03-18-2017, 11:07 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,718
Re: Scope Slipping
What brand rings on the rifle? If they're not holding, perhaps a better quality set may help. You may need to verify the scope holds zero, if not send it to Leupold for repair.
Unread 03-19-2017, 03:12 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: North Central Valley California
Posts: 2,205
Re: Scope Slipping
30mm rings will close enough to trap a 1" scope - are you sure you've got the correct size rings?
