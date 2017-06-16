|
Scope Magnification vs yardage
So what is the general opinions on scope magnification vs yardage when shooting.
example.
100 yards you like 6x
100-500 6-8x
500-1000 10-12x
etc
these are just examples. Trying to figure out what people like the best and have the best results with.
I have found I can keep the magnification cranked up in a solid rest, but I need to roll it back if shooting on bags.
New to the forum, so Im sure I will have a few other questions that have been beat to death so sorry in advance.