Scope Magnification vs yardage
Unread 06-16-2017, 03:32 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Central Idaho
Posts: 1
Scope Magnification vs yardage
So what is the general opinions on scope magnification vs yardage when shooting.

example.
100 yards you like 6x
100-500 6-8x
500-1000 10-12x
etc


these are just examples. Trying to figure out what people like the best and have the best results with.

I have found I can keep the magnification cranked up in a solid rest, but I need to roll it back if shooting on bags.

New to the forum, so Im sure I will have a few other questions that have been beat to death so sorry in advance.
