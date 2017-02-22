Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Hunting
>
The Basics, Starting Out
Savage Scout rifle
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Savage Scout rifle
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-22-2017, 08:04 PM
milkie62
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 90
Savage Scout rifle
Has anybody tried one of these ? I am able to buy one through work for $400 and was wondering if this is something to add to my arsenal.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Single shot ?
|
die won't de-prime
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
01:56 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC