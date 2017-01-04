Rem Sendero vs Savage 111

I have wanted a 300 WM Remington Sendero. Now through my part time job I can purchase a Savage 111 for about $350 cheaper. I will be using it out to 1000 yd max for paper,a couple of Elk hunts and for ground hogs on occasion. Is one better than the other ? I have been reading different articles on the Savages but have not seen anything on the 111 in any of the magazines yet. I will also for starters putting a 6-24x Vortex scope on whatever I buy since I get a deal on them also. Thank you Ed
Assuming your talking about the Savage 111 Long Range Hunter.
Biggest differences:
* Savage has a 24" barrel with a 2" brake for a total of 26" The Sendero has a plain 26" barrel.
* Sendero is stainless steel the Savage is not.
*Savage has an excellent trigger. You will probably replace the Sendero trigger, so there is another $150 for that.
* Both have synthetic stocks with full bedding blocks, but have different profiles, especially in the grip area. Savage is thinner and the Sendero has a palm swell.
* They weigh about the same.
* A toss up as to which is the more accurate.
The Savage is a little better setup for long range shooting with the brake, adjustable check rest and good factory trigger. The Savage is not as pretty.
You could put the $350 savings and the $150 trigger money toward a scope. Really just depends on the rifle you like the best.
Yes, I was referring to the 111 LRH with the muzzle brake. There is one on the shelf where I work. With either rifle I would be shooting it for awhile B4 doing anything. With the Savage I would probably change out the stock eventually for something along the lines of maybe a laminate. So the trigger on the Savage is better than the stock Remington ? Hoping the Vortex will be a good scope to start with. Even if I change it for something else, it will not go to waste. LOL Thanks so far for the input.
62, geargrinder's response sounds interesting. If you could find a low cost doner, the laminate stock is around $200 with an extra or two. That leaves the barrel and you're in for under a grand. Of course you would need to do some of the work (remage barrel headspaced, stock bedded, etc). Might be an effective shooter. It's what you like. Good luck
