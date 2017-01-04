Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Rem Sendero vs Savage 111
Unread 04-01-2017, 04:41 PM
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 94
Rem Sendero vs Savage 111
I have wanted a 300 WM Remington Sendero. Now through my part time job I can purchase a Savage 111 for about $350 cheaper. I will be using it out to 1000 yd max for paper,a couple of Elk hunts and for ground hogs on occasion. Is one better than the other ? I have been reading different articles on the Savages but have not seen anything on the 111 in any of the magazines yet. I will also for starters putting a 6-24x Vortex scope on whatever I buy since I get a deal on them also. Thank you Ed
Unread 04-01-2017, 05:17 PM
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,181
Re: Rem Sendero vs Savage 111
Assuming your talking about the Savage 111 Long Range Hunter.

Biggest differences:

* Savage has a 24" barrel with a 2" brake for a total of 26" The Sendero has a plain 26" barrel.
* Sendero is stainless steel the Savage is not.
*Savage has an excellent trigger. You will probably replace the Sendero trigger, so there is another $150 for that.
* Both have synthetic stocks with full bedding blocks, but have different profiles, especially in the grip area. Savage is thinner and the Sendero has a palm swell.
* They weigh about the same.
* A toss up as to which is the more accurate.

The Savage is a little better setup for long range shooting with the brake, adjustable check rest and good factory trigger. The Savage is not as pretty.

You could put the $350 savings and the $150 trigger money toward a scope. Really just depends on the rifle you like the best.
Unread 04-01-2017, 06:48 PM
Join Date: Nov 2006
Location: Dayton, Nevada
Posts: 1,964
Re: Rem Sendero vs Savage 111
I'd say is more of a toss-up. Savage is cheaper, but has an inferior plastic stock.

By the time you you get a stock to match the Sendero, It's almost the same cost.

As already noted, then you have the trigger and barrel length issues.

But, for the price of either one you could find a cheap donor, good stock, great barrel (pre-fit savage or remage) and end up with a better rifle than the factory offering.
Unread 04-01-2017, 07:01 PM
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 94
Re: Rem Sendero vs Savage 111
Yes, I was referring to the 111 LRH with the muzzle brake. There is one on the shelf where I work. With either rifle I would be shooting it for awhile B4 doing anything. With the Savage I would probably change out the stock eventually for something along the lines of maybe a laminate. So the trigger on the Savage is better than the stock Remington ? Hoping the Vortex will be a good scope to start with. Even if I change it for something else, it will not go to waste. LOL Thanks so far for the input.
Unread 04-01-2017, 07:42 PM
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,746
Re: Rem Sendero vs Savage 111
62, geargrinder's response sounds interesting. If you could find a low cost doner, the laminate stock is around $200 with an extra or two. That leaves the barrel and you're in for under a grand. Of course you would need to do some of the work (remage barrel headspaced, stock bedded, etc). Might be an effective shooter. It's what you like. Good luck
