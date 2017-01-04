Re: Rem Sendero vs Savage 111 Assuming your talking about the Savage 111 Long Range Hunter.



Biggest differences:



* Savage has a 24" barrel with a 2" brake for a total of 26" The Sendero has a plain 26" barrel.

* Sendero is stainless steel the Savage is not.

*Savage has an excellent trigger. You will probably replace the Sendero trigger, so there is another $150 for that.

* Both have synthetic stocks with full bedding blocks, but have different profiles, especially in the grip area. Savage is thinner and the Sendero has a palm swell.

* They weigh about the same.

* A toss up as to which is the more accurate.



The Savage is a little better setup for long range shooting with the brake, adjustable check rest and good factory trigger. The Savage is not as pretty.



You could put the $350 savings and the $150 trigger money toward a scope. Really just depends on the rifle you like the best.

