Not sure if right section. Upgrade scope or look for a new one? I can be long winded sometimes with this sort of thing so my apologies. K here goes.



I'm an ex drill sergeant and marksmanship instructor. Also a college student and on a budget. I'm a capable marksman within realistic combat ranges with various weapons. But I'm interested in getting started in longer range shooting.



I'm getting started hunting out here in Colorado where ranges can be long, and I do want to make ethical kills. I'm waiting on my draw from pronghorn, deer, and elk.



I'm also short on cash. So...



Equipment info:



-I scored a Winchester model 70 in 7mm Rem Mag at a pawnshop for 225. Low wear, low rounds judging by the bolt face and extractor wear. By the finish I'd say it was in a closet for a decade at least.



-Found an older Leopold vari-x 2 3x9 40mm scope. It is old enough to not have clickers in the adjustments for 80 bucks. Which I thought was pretty sweet. 4-12x would have been better but you know how running used goes.



-Scope rings are I forgot what, but they are the 30-40 dollar variety off the shelf.



I joined a gun club out in Wyoming not far from me and started collecting data on off the shelf ammo. The club is nice, and also has a KD range out to 700 yards. Best groups are with Remington Accutip boat tails in 140 grain. I know i'll have to get data on heavier rounds for elk. I got good 3/4 inch groups at 100 yards and a good zero. Which I was pretty happy about for the cost and just slapping it together with a cheap line level.





So here's the decision I am trying to make. I called Leopold. I can send the scope in and get clickers installed for $110 then I can get an exposed elevation turret for $70 more once I have my data nailed down. I forgot to ask if I would have the option of mils or moa, but that's a moot point for me right now.



I am interested in being able to use the 7mm's full distance out to 1250 pounds impact. Which by the figures I have seen and the calculations I have done online is at around 550 yards if I remember correctly for the 140 grain.



So finally here the question.



If you were me, what would you do? Upgrade the vari-x 2 to clicker adjustments or keep an eye out for something else on the used market? Or leave it alone, and work with the friction adjustments. Im not sure what my repeatability for ranging would be with the friction based adjustments though.



I still need to get a range finder so yeah.



This is going to be my only big game rifle for at least 2 or 3 seasons.



If you made it this far, then I thank you.