Lightweight Build for Wife
Unread 03-23-2017, 11:10 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2009
Location: North Dakota
Posts: 288
Lightweight Build for Wife
Well my wife is at a point where she enjoys deer hunting so I want to build a gun for her. This is not a long range build, but a lightweight build so I don't get stuck carrying the gun. My wife is about 5'1".
I am pretty much dead set on the 6.5 Creedmoor since availability is good for factory ammo and with having two kids under 2yrs old I have no time to reload anymore. Bullet choice will mainly be in the 120gr weight to keep recoil low with heavier bullets dependent on larger game. Reamer will probably be a standard SAAMI spec PTG unless suggested otherwise.

Remington 700 Short Action Blue printed

Trigger-Factory Tuned If the trigger is sub par I will just throw a Timney in.

Remington Factory Aluminum BDL Bottom Metal

Brux #0 Featherweight at 22" Finished 1-8 Twist

Bell & Carlson Stock #2462 Alaskan II Full Block BDL Short Action
Custom 12.5 LOP (cut down by Stockys)

Finish- KG Guncoat

Overall this should be a fairly cheap build to any thoughts or suggestions?
