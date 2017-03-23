Lightweight Build for Wife Well my wife is at a point where she enjoys deer hunting so I want to build a gun for her. This is not a long range build, but a lightweight build so I don't get stuck carrying the gun. My wife is about 5'1".

I am pretty much dead set on the 6.5 Creedmoor since availability is good for factory ammo and with having two kids under 2yrs old I have no time to reload anymore. Bullet choice will mainly be in the 120gr weight to keep recoil low with heavier bullets dependent on larger game. Reamer will probably be a standard SAAMI spec PTG unless suggested otherwise.



Remington 700 Short Action Blue printed



Trigger-Factory Tuned If the trigger is sub par I will just throw a Timney in.



Remington Factory Aluminum BDL Bottom Metal



Brux #0 Featherweight at 22" Finished 1-8 Twist



Bell & Carlson Stock #2462 Alaskan II Full Block BDL Short Action

Custom 12.5 LOP (cut down by Stockys)



Finish- KG Guncoat



Overall this should be a fairly cheap build to any thoughts or suggestions?