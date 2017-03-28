Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Lightweight 6.5 WSM Build
03-28-2017, 04:38 AM
parshal
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2002
Posts: 212
Lightweight 6.5 WSM Build
I just finished a 6.5 WSM as light as I can go with enough barrel for a 16 oz. suppressor.
Long action Pierce titanium action with titanium recoil lug and pinned aluminum rail, cerakoted with Elite Smoke
Manners EH1
Proof Research 1:8 26" carbon barrel
Timney Calvin Elite
Elk Meadow titanium muzzle brake
Remington BDL bottom metal
7 lbs. 0.5 oz.
