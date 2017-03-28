Lightweight 6.5 WSM Build I just finished a 6.5 WSM as light as I can go with enough barrel for a 16 oz. suppressor.



Long action Pierce titanium action with titanium recoil lug and pinned aluminum rail, cerakoted with Elite Smoke

Manners EH1

Proof Research 1:8 26" carbon barrel

Timney Calvin Elite

Elk Meadow titanium muzzle brake

Remington BDL bottom metal

7 lbs. 0.5 oz.