Good options for rings and bases
Unread 06-22-2017, 10:05 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2017
Posts: 7
Good options for rings and bases
I'm going to mount a Vortex 6-24x50 on my rem 300 RUM model 700, its primarily a hunting rifle so I'd like to keep it somewhat lightweight .
thanks in advance
Unread 06-22-2017, 10:29 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,342
Re: Good options for rings and bases
For light weight Talley rings are hard to beat. The base and ring are one piece and doesn't allow any ring to base movement as can happen with other styles.
