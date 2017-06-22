Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
The Basics, Starting Out
Good options for rings and bases
Good options for rings and bases
06-22-2017, 10:05 AM
dirtydog
Good options for rings and bases
I'm going to mount a Vortex 6-24x50 on my rem 300 RUM model 700, its primarily a hunting rifle so I'd like to keep it somewhat lightweight .
thanks in advance
06-22-2017, 10:29 AM
Barrelnut
Re: Good options for rings and bases
For light weight Talley rings are hard to beat. The base and ring are one piece and doesn't allow any ring to base movement as can happen with other styles.
