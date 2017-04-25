Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > The Basics, Starting Out
Reload this Page finding a hunting group (boise)
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

finding a hunting group (boise)
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-25-2017, 06:35 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2017
Posts: 10
finding a hunting group (boise)
How does one find an elk hunting group. It seems like most are lone hunters (which even though i've been hunting for 10 + years am not comfortable with nor do i have the knowledge to do so) or already have a full group.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-25-2017, 08:21 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: cheyenne wyoming
Posts: 132
Re: finding a hunting group (boise)
My suggestion would be to get involved with some groups where folks share the same interests, i.e. local RMEF volunteers, help on clean up days at the local gun club, etc.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Single shot ? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:27 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC