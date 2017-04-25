Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
04-25-2017, 06:35 AM
Bnp1088
Junior Member
Join Date: Apr 2017
Posts: 10
finding a hunting group (boise)
How does one find an elk hunting group. It seems like most are lone hunters (which even though i've been hunting for 10 + years am not comfortable with nor do i have the knowledge to do so) or already have a full group.
04-25-2017, 08:21 AM
wyosteve
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: cheyenne wyoming
Posts: 132
Re: finding a hunting group (boise)
My suggestion would be to get involved with some groups where folks share the same interests, i.e. local RMEF volunteers, help on clean up days at the local gun club, etc.
