Elevated scope bases
01-07-2017, 03:25 PM
Elevated scope bases
This might be the wrong spot for this but I just bought a new set of rings and a 15 moa base for my set up. The rifle has only had the factory rings before now. My scope is a Redfield Revenge 4x12x42. I base I bought is a Leupold Mark 4 LR 15 MOA and the rings are Leupold PRW Med. Just mounted the base and set rings on and set the scope on the rings. My purpose for this rifle is to be able to take this rifle anywhere for any hunt. (The caliber is .30-06) I know people say one rifle for everything isn't ideal. I plan to hunt out west and now I hunt the midwest and I would like to use a 100yrd zero. Once I set the scope on the rings there is about a .5 inch between the bell and the barrel. I am afraid that that is too much space for my 50 moa elevation adjustment. I am not sure if I should get low rings or if the mediums will work for my situation. Anyone with experience with these bases have any idea?
    01-07-2017, 04:42 PM
    Re: Elevated scope bases
    I would get the scope sitting as low as possible. With the scope that high I would think you would dang near not be able to keep your cheek on the stock for a good cheek weld.
    Most rings have a measurement on the package and if you have a .5 gap from bell to barrel you should be able to figure out exactly what size rings to buy.
    01-07-2017, 07:32 PM
    Re: Elevated scope bases
    Maybe I jumped the gun. Would a .30-06 be able to really utilize an elevated base? I figured it would help compensate for drop and make things much easier.
