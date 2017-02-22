die won't de-prime Hey guys I am not a newb to reloading but for the life of me I can't figure out why my redding type s bushing dies for my 6mm br won't de-prime when I resize the brass. I set the dies up just like my 338 lapua bushing dies I think but it wont pop the primer all the way out. Before I screw something up I figured I would pose the question to see if you guys have any ideas.



For my setup I put the ram all the way up and screwed the die down for slight camover and then screw the dial down for sizing of the neck right?