die won't de-prime
  #1  
02-22-2017, 09:25 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2010
Posts: 342
die won't de-prime
Hey guys I am not a newb to reloading but for the life of me I can't figure out why my redding type s bushing dies for my 6mm br won't de-prime when I resize the brass. I set the dies up just like my 338 lapua bushing dies I think but it wont pop the primer all the way out. Before I screw something up I figured I would pose the question to see if you guys have any ideas.

For my setup I put the ram all the way up and screwed the die down for slight camover and then screw the dial down for sizing of the neck right?
  #2  
02-22-2017, 10:46 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,100
Re: die won't de-prime
Unscrew the expander shaft (that holds the decapping pin) from the bushing adjuster at the top of the die until the decapping pin protrudes more from the bottom of the die.
