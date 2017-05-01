Advice and best products 338 lapua View First Unread Display Modes 1 01-05-2017, 10:15 AM Diesel320 Junior Member Join Date: Jan 2017 Posts: 2 Advice and best products 338 lapua So I am wanting to build a long range 338 lapua rifle now I am planning on using the McMillan A5 stock (unless otherwise advised) and doing most of this build from the ground or table up i want to be very accurate out to 800 yards +++++ which I know is possible. But what action is recommended? And bolt? Really everything I have shot 400 yds at deer and 300 at elk but have desires to reach farther and strong desire to build this 338 thanks for any advice. I am planning on using a brux barrel as well I appreciate all the input and help. 2 01-05-2017, 10:33 AM toddc Platinum Member Join Date: Jul 2005 Location: sw ks Posts: 1,000 Re: Advice and best products 338 lapua Quote: Diesel320 Originally Posted by So I am wanting to build a long range 338 lapua rifle now I am planning on using the McMillan A5 stock (unless otherwise advised) and doing most of this build from the ground or table up i want to be very accurate out to 800 yards +++++ which I know is possible. But what action is recommended? And bolt? Really everything I have shot 400 yds at deer and 300 at elk but have desires to reach farther and strong desire to build this 338 thanks for any advice. I am planning on using a brux barrel as well I appreciate all the input and help.

Street price is around $1k and quality is stupid for that level, before you discount it, as I initially did, go LOOK AT IT, then make up your mind. The solid bottom 3 screw action and 6oz capable trigger is nothing like an AVERAGE Savage.

This would give you a chance to dip your toe into the 338 waters without getting drenched.

I have built 338s on the RUM, Weatherby and other platforms and this gun is silly good for the $$$.



If not go with any 338 sized action and any 338 barrel you want. They all make good stuff. Most action makers are building Lapua oriented actions, I would ask whatever smith building it what he prefers.



Personally I would save $3k and spend it on shooting and learning the 338 platform first. If you don't like the Savage it should bring a few hundred under what you paid all day long. Before you sink $4k into a Lapua custom I would council you to buy a Savage Magnum 112 and see if its your cup of tea.Street price is around $1k and quality is stupid for that level, before you discount it, as I initially did, go LOOK AT IT, then make up your mind. The solid bottom 3 screw action and 6oz capable trigger is nothing like an AVERAGE Savage.This would give you a chance to dip your toe into the 338 waters without getting drenched.I have built 338s on the RUM, Weatherby and other platforms and this gun is silly good for the $$$.If not go with any 338 sized action and any 338 barrel you want. They all make good stuff. Most action makers are building Lapua oriented actions, I would ask whatever smith building it what he prefers.Personally I would save $3k and spend it on shooting and learning the 338 platform first. If you don't like the Savage it should bring a few hundred under what you paid all day long. __________________

Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.

Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600". 3 01-05-2017, 11:04 AM Diesel320 Junior Member Join Date: Jan 2017 Posts: 2 Re: Advice and best products 338 lapua Quote: toddc Originally Posted by Before you sink $4k into a Lapua custom I would council you to buy a Savage Magnum 112 and see if its your cup of tea.

Street price is around $1k and quality is stupid for that level, before you discount it, as I initially did, go LOOK AT IT, then make up your mind. The solid bottom 3 screw action and 6oz capable trigger is nothing like an AVERAGE Savage.

This would give you a chance to dip your toe into the 338 waters without getting drenched.

I have built 338s on the RUM, Weatherby and other platforms and this gun is silly good for the $$$.



If not go with any 338 sized action and any 338 barrel you want. They all make good stuff. Most action makers are building Lapua oriented actions, I would ask whatever smith building it what he prefers.



Personally I would save $3k and spend it on shooting and learning the 338 platform first. If you don't like the Savage it should bring a few hundred under what you paid all day long.

I was also curious of that savage.... just loved the build idea.. but truthfully thank you I will look into it and consider it. Could I also build off of the Savage and be well off? Or even the 110 ba by savage? I didn't know if that would be a wise option. Not to sound stupid but I want a very accurate good quality gun and I have learned it's better to pay for quality then settle for ok. I know it's gonna be $$$$ is am prepared for that. I was also curious of that savage.... just loved the build idea.. but truthfully thank you I will look into it and consider it. Could I also build off of the Savage and be well off? Or even the 110 ba by savage? I didn't know if that would be a wise option. Not to sound stupid but I want a very accurate good quality gun and I have learned it's better to pay for quality then settle for ok. I know it's gonna be $$$$ is am prepared for that.

Bookmarks Digg

Digg del.icio.us

del.icio.us StumbleUpon

StumbleUpon Google

« » Looking to build a .308 | - Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page Display Modes Linear Mode Switch to Hybrid Mode Switch to Threaded Mode



