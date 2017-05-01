     close
Advice and best products 338 lapua
So I am wanting to build a long range 338 lapua rifle now I am planning on using the McMillan A5 stock (unless otherwise advised) and doing most of this build from the ground or table up i want to be very accurate out to 800 yards +++++ which I know is possible. But what action is recommended? And bolt? Really everything I have shot 400 yds at deer and 300 at elk but have desires to reach farther and strong desire to build this 338 thanks for any advice. I am planning on using a brux barrel as well I appreciate all the input and help.
    Re: Advice and best products 338 lapua
    Before you sink $4k into a Lapua custom I would council you to buy a Savage Magnum 112 and see if its your cup of tea.
    Street price is around $1k and quality is stupid for that level, before you discount it, as I initially did, go LOOK AT IT, then make up your mind. The solid bottom 3 screw action and 6oz capable trigger is nothing like an AVERAGE Savage.
    This would give you a chance to dip your toe into the 338 waters without getting drenched.
    I have built 338s on the RUM, Weatherby and other platforms and this gun is silly good for the $$$.

    If not go with any 338 sized action and any 338 barrel you want. They all make good stuff. Most action makers are building Lapua oriented actions, I would ask whatever smith building it what he prefers.

    Personally I would save $3k and spend it on shooting and learning the 338 platform first. If you don't like the Savage it should bring a few hundred under what you paid all day long.
    Re: Advice and best products 338 lapua
    I was also curious of that savage.... just loved the build idea.. but truthfully thank you I will look into it and consider it. Could I also build off of the Savage and be well off? Or even the 110 ba by savage? I didn't know if that would be a wise option. Not to sound stupid but I want a very accurate good quality gun and I have learned it's better to pay for quality then settle for ok. I know it's gonna be $$$$ is am prepared for that.
