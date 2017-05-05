Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > The Basics, Starting Out
Reload this Page 300 RUM model 700 LSS Best bang for the buck
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

300 RUM model 700 LSS Best bang for the buck
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-05-2017, 06:22 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2017
Posts: 1
300 RUM model 700 LSS Best bang for the buck
I am wanting to invest in my LH Remington 300RUM LSS. It is currently bone stock aside from a muzzle break that I had a local gunsmith install. I want to start to improve in the rifles accuracy. I have a small budget $600ish to drop and want to get the most bang for my buck.

I use this primarily for mountain hunting so weight is of concern, but I would like to get it as accurate as possible. Currently considering replacing the laminated stock with a HS precision or McMillian stock and a trigger ( timney, Jewell).
1. Is the McMillian really worth the extra money over HS Precision? It looks like I would spend close to an extra $200 for the McMillian.
2. If I stay with the stock barrel is it worth having the action trued?
3. What am i gaining in spending the extra on a Jewell vs the Timney?
As you can tell I am very green on this but am excited to start learning.
If this was your rifle what would you do with the limited funds to increase accuracy?
Thanks in advance
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-05-2017, 07:34 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,282
Re: 300 RUM model 700 LSS Best bang for the buck
1) Since you are concerned with accuracy and weight: I would think about a Bell & Carlson stock. 1/2 price of a HS or McMillian and about a pound lighter than the laminated one. And If you bed the B&C stock it would definitely be an accuracy enhancement.
2) True the action: No, money is better spent else where for the budget.
3) You will gain nothing with the Jewell, get the Timney. Now if this was a dedicated LR rifle, I would consider the Jewell.

B&C stock $ 275.00
Bedding compound and maybe pillars $ 25.00
Timney trigger $150.00
$450.00 total and see how she shoots. Put the rest toward a better scope or rings.
__________________
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« finding a hunting group (boise) | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:12 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC