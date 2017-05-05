300 RUM model 700 LSS Best bang for the buck I am wanting to invest in my LH Remington 300RUM LSS. It is currently bone stock aside from a muzzle break that I had a local gunsmith install. I want to start to improve in the rifles accuracy. I have a small budget $600ish to drop and want to get the most bang for my buck.



I use this primarily for mountain hunting so weight is of concern, but I would like to get it as accurate as possible. Currently considering replacing the laminated stock with a HS precision or McMillian stock and a trigger ( timney, Jewell).

1. Is the McMillian really worth the extra money over HS Precision? It looks like I would spend close to an extra $200 for the McMillian.

2. If I stay with the stock barrel is it worth having the action trued?

3. What am i gaining in spending the extra on a Jewell vs the Timney?

As you can tell I am very green on this but am excited to start learning.

If this was your rifle what would you do with the limited funds to increase accuracy?

Thanks in advance