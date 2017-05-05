|
Re: 300 RUM model 700 LSS Best bang for the buck
1) Since you are concerned with accuracy and weight: I would think about a Bell & Carlson stock. 1/2 price of a HS or McMillian and about a pound lighter than the laminated one. And If you bed the B&C stock it would definitely be an accuracy enhancement.
2) True the action: No, money is better spent else where for the budget.
3) You will gain nothing with the Jewell, get the Timney. Now if this was a dedicated LR rifle, I would consider the Jewell.
B&C stock $ 275.00
Bedding compound and maybe pillars $ 25.00
Timney trigger $150.00
$450.00 total and see how she shoots. Put the rest toward a better scope or rings.
__________________