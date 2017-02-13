IS the 30-378 too much with no brake? Hello all. I have come across a great deal on a Weatherby accumark in 30-378. The gun is new (Not new style stock) and is $1395. I am starting to venture out west more that ever with a NE Mule deer hunt for 2018 and a western KS deer hunt this year (I hope). I'm building points again for AZ elk as I lost all of them when i moved back to Missouri. Anyhow, I have owned a .338, .338 RUM, .300 WBY, and a .375 (still own it) but have never touched off a 30-378. I want to know If there is anyone here who shoots their's with NO BRAKE? I absolutely despise muzzle brakes and won't own a rifle that needs to be shot with one. I don't "mind" shooting off the bench with one, but would really like to avoid using the brake as much as possible. I am a believer of shooting heavy for caliber bullets so I would probably stick with the 200 grain partition or 210 accubond for starters. Any help is appreciated. Thank you in advance for any advice.