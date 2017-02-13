Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


IS the 30-378 too much with no brake?
  #1  
02-13-2017, 10:59 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Posts: 7
IS the 30-378 too much with no brake?
Hello all. I have come across a great deal on a Weatherby accumark in 30-378. The gun is new (Not new style stock) and is $1395. I am starting to venture out west more that ever with a NE Mule deer hunt for 2018 and a western KS deer hunt this year (I hope). I'm building points again for AZ elk as I lost all of them when i moved back to Missouri. Anyhow, I have owned a .338, .338 RUM, .300 WBY, and a .375 (still own it) but have never touched off a 30-378. I want to know If there is anyone here who shoots their's with NO BRAKE? I absolutely despise muzzle brakes and won't own a rifle that needs to be shot with one. I don't "mind" shooting off the bench with one, but would really like to avoid using the brake as much as possible. I am a believer of shooting heavy for caliber bullets so I would probably stick with the 200 grain partition or 210 accubond for starters. Any help is appreciated. Thank you in advance for any advice.
  #2  
02-14-2017, 12:32 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,640
Re: IS the 30-378 too much with no brake?
450, I've had my 30/378 for 14 years and fired two rounds the first year without the brake just out of curiosity. I'm 6'4" and 230 , but that is way too much slam for me. The brake stays, only comes off for cleaning.
No apology for liking Weatherbys
  #3  
02-14-2017, 12:53 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Posts: 45
Re: IS the 30-378 too much with no brake?
That depends on you.
For me, yep, I wouldn't want to shoot that without a brake.

I agree with you on the brake issue, I have no use for a hunting rifle with a brake.
The big 7's shooting 180's at 3000-3200 in a pack weight hunting rifle with no brake is about all I can handle and maintain accuracy out to 1000, but everyone is different.
