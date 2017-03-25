X-Bolt 7mm and Weatherby 300 Wby



The Browning X-Bolt chambered in 7 Mag is cerakoted dark tan with fluted barrel and muzzle brake. $1300



The Weatherby chambered in 300 Wby is a beautiful rifle with engraved wood stock.

$1200























Both or thes rifles are Rock Mtn Elk Foundation Banquate guns. They are both brand new unfired with boxes.The Browning X-Bolt chambered in 7 Mag is cerakoted dark tan with fluted barrel and muzzle brake. $1300The Weatherby chambered in 300 Wby is a beautiful rifle with engraved wood stock.$1200