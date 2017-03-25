Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


X-Bolt 7mm and Weatherby 300 Wby
03-25-2017
LJW
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Location: Wyoming
Posts: 128
X-Bolt 7mm and Weatherby 300 Wby
Both or thes rifles are Rock Mtn Elk Foundation Banquate guns. They are both brand new unfired with boxes.

The Browning X-Bolt chambered in 7 Mag is cerakoted dark tan with fluted barrel and muzzle brake. $1300

The Weatherby chambered in 300 Wby is a beautiful rifle with engraved wood stock.
$1200

X-Bolt 7mm and Weatherby 300 Wby-img_1238.jpg

X-Bolt 7mm and Weatherby 300 Wby-img_1239.jpg

X-Bolt 7mm and Weatherby 300 Wby-img_1240.jpg

X-Bolt 7mm and Weatherby 300 Wby-img_1241.jpg

X-Bolt 7mm and Weatherby 300 Wby-img_1242.jpg

X-Bolt 7mm and Weatherby 300 Wby-img_1243.jpg
