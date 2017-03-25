Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
X-Bolt 7mm and Weatherby 300 Wby
X-Bolt 7mm and Weatherby 300 Wby
#
1
03-25-2017, 10:17 PM
LJW
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2015
Location: Wyoming
Posts: 128
X-Bolt 7mm and Weatherby 300 Wby
Both or thes rifles are Rock Mtn Elk Foundation Banquate guns. They are both brand new unfired with boxes.
The Browning X-Bolt chambered in 7 Mag is cerakoted dark tan with fluted barrel and muzzle brake. $1300
The Weatherby chambered in 300 Wby is a beautiful rifle with engraved wood stock.
$1200
