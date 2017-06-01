WTT/WTS FULL CUSTOM RIFLE in 30-06 SERENGETI I am looking for a big boomer or a 223 to trade into. Only looking for other custom rifles. Caliber I would be interested in (28 Nosler, 30 Nosler, 223, possibly others). Here is the build parts. The clambering is the new 30-06 Serengeti

1. Xtreme Titanium LA with Titanium scope rail

2. Proof Research Sendero barrel, 1-9.4 twist, 26" length, threaded muzzle 5/8 24

3. McMillan Game Warden with Edge fill and Adjustable cheek

4. Rem 700 BDL bottom metal, box, follower, and spring

5. Timney 510 trigger

6. All metal Cerakoted black.



Weight of the rifle unscoped is 7.5lbs



Would sell trade for $3400 obo



