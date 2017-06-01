WTT/WTS FULL CUSTOM RIFLE in 30-06 SERENGETI

I am looking for a big boomer or a 223 to trade into. Only looking for other custom rifles. Caliber I would be interested in (28 Nosler, 30 Nosler, 223, possibly others). Here is the build parts. The clambering is the new 30-06 Serengeti
1. Xtreme Titanium LA with Titanium scope rail
2. Proof Research Sendero barrel, 1-9.4 twist, 26" length, threaded muzzle 5/8 24
3. McMillan Game Warden with Edge fill and Adjustable cheek
4. Rem 700 BDL bottom metal, box, follower, and spring
5. Timney 510 trigger
6. All metal Cerakoted black.