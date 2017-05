Wtt wts cerekoted fde 308 gas gun. I have a custom cerekoted fde cmmg gas gun in 308 for trade. Complete factory gun. It has fde Luth-ar butstock. Magpul fde ar grip. Bcm gunfighter charge handle. Aac muzzle break on 16 inch 1 and 10 twist barrel. It has vortex hst 4 -16 scope in a aero precision mount. Looking for 22- 250 300 or 7 rem mag possibly 6.5 calibers. Would prefer to trade. 1300 for rifle 500 for optics. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger