WTT-Wilson Combat CQB Tactical Elite For trade-

Wilson Combat CQB Tactical Elite with Surefire X400 Ultra, 7 Wilson Combat mags. (3) 7 round, (2) 8 round, (2) 10 round mags. upgraded front site, Custom carbon fiber holster to fit the X400. I have all original paperwork, test target, original front site. Beautiful condition less than 50 rds though it. never carried.



Looking for a custom/Semi Custom long range rifle. I have more than $3600 into this gun but willing to add more $ or take less for the right rifle. Shipping from my FFL to yours. Michigan buyers, I will still have to do the state transfer paperwork. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







