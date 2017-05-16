Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTT-Wilson Combat CQB Tactical Elite
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTT-Wilson Combat CQB Tactical Elite
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-16-2017, 04:27 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Charlevoix, Michigan
Posts: 2
WTT-Wilson Combat CQB Tactical Elite
For trade-
Wilson Combat CQB Tactical Elite with Surefire X400 Ultra, 7 Wilson Combat mags. (3) 7 round, (2) 8 round, (2) 10 round mags. upgraded front site, Custom carbon fiber holster to fit the X400. I have all original paperwork, test target, original front site. Beautiful condition less than 50 rds though it. never carried.

Looking for a custom/Semi Custom long range rifle. I have more than $3600 into this gun but willing to add more $ or take less for the right rifle. Shipping from my FFL to yours. Michigan buyers, I will still have to do the state transfer paperwork.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTT-Wilson Combat CQB Tactical Elite-wc3.jpg   WTT-Wilson Combat CQB Tactical Elite-wc2.jpg  

WTT-Wilson Combat CQB Tactical Elite-wc4.jpg   WTT-Wilson Combat CQB Tactical Elite-wc1.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Savage MLII Smokeless Muzzleloader | FS Varmint AR Upper only or Rifle »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:19 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC