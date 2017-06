Wtt or sell FIERCE FIREARMS 26 NOSLER I want to trade for high quality spotting scope or sell outright. 275 shots through the gun. 1/2 moa guaranteed from fierce and proven. Great rifle, extremely accurate and smooth. I paid 2799.99 from sportsmans warehouse 6 months ago, 3k with tax asking $2250 includes the titanium muzzlebrake from fierce. Any extra pictures or info needed contact me (509) 521-3145. I have nothing to hide. I would love to keeps this rifle but a spotting scope is detrimental to me at this point in time.



Thanks



Jared Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger