Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTT-Savage LRP 243
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTT-Savage LRP 243
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-12-2017, 09:27 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,538
WTT-Savage LRP 243
Have an unfired savage LRP in 243. For anyone unfamiliar it's heavy fluted barrel on savage target action with target accutrigger. Stock is the vertical grip HS precision stock with full bedding block and savage metal dbm setup. Only thing I added was a ken Farrell 20 moa target action specific rail. Not going to use it so pretty open on trades. Could use a good scope, other rifles?? Pretty open. Text any questions 850-368-2230 as I am traveling back from vacation until Tuesday night.
__________________
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Snowy Mountain Rifles 6.5x47 Lapua Package | Mcwhorter custom 6.5x47 lapua »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:16 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC