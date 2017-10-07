Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Wtt-ruger mkiii 22/45 for a scope
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Wtt-ruger mkiii 22/45 for a scope
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-10-2017, 05:08 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,593
Wtt-ruger mkiii 22/45 for a scope
Have a like new ruger 22/45 mk3 all blued with sporter barrel. Would make a great build gun or just a back pack gun. Shot very little. Have a nephew going in the military and I am putting a gun together for him as a thank u gift as his dad won't get him one. He loves to hunt and all things outdoors but has never had his own gun. Looking for a nice scope for a rifle i picked him up already. Needs to be 1" tube and 40 mm or close to it. Really wanting a 4.5-14x40 leupold but I am very open as I am on a time constraint. Let me know if interested, text is fine 850-368-2230
__________________
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Custom 700 in 6.5-284 | WTB - 300 RUM Rifle »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:29 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC