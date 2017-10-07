Wtt-ruger mkiii 22/45 for a scope Have a like new ruger 22/45 mk3 all blued with sporter barrel. Would make a great build gun or just a back pack gun. Shot very little. Have a nephew going in the military and I am putting a gun together for him as a thank u gift as his dad won't get him one. He loves to hunt and all things outdoors but has never had his own gun. Looking for a nice scope for a rifle i picked him up already. Needs to be 1" tube and 40 mm or close to it. Really wanting a 4.5-14x40 leupold but I am very open as I am on a time constraint. Let me know if interested, text is fine 850-368-2230 __________________

