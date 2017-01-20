WTT- NIB Savage Axis- Stainless- 30-06 with 3x9 Scope



Scopes- NF, Vortex, Etc.

AR's- 5.56 or 308

Bolt Action Rifles- Bolt .223 or 6.5 Cals- Tikka, Rem Ect

700 Clone Actions- SA or LA



Willing to through in Cash on my end.



Please PM me with trade Ideas, worse I can say is NO.



Thanks,



Brado16



I have a New In Box Savage Axis Stainelss in 30-06 with a 3x9 Scope that I would like to trade towards something else- Would consider the following:Scopes- NF, Vortex, Etc.AR's- 5.56 or 308Bolt Action Rifles- Bolt .223 or 6.5 Cals- Tikka, Rem Ect700 Clone Actions- SA or LAWilling to through in Cash on my end.Please PM me with trade Ideas, worse I can say is NO.Thanks,Brado16