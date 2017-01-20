Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
WTT- NIB Savage Axis- Stainless- 30-06 with 3x9 Scope
01-20-2017, 12:40 PM
Brado16
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: WI
Posts: 377
WTT- NIB Savage Axis- Stainless- 30-06 with 3x9 Scope
I have a New In Box Savage Axis Stainelss in 30-06 with a 3x9 Scope that I would like to trade towards something else- Would consider the following:
Scopes- NF, Vortex, Etc.
AR's- 5.56 or 308
Bolt Action Rifles- Bolt .223 or 6.5 Cals- Tikka, Rem Ect
700 Clone Actions- SA or LA
Willing to through in Cash on my end.
Please PM me with trade Ideas, worse I can say is NO.
Thanks,
Brado16
