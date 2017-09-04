WTT-LRI 7mm08, xcaliber, timney, magpul hunter Got this to use as a whitetail gun but have went another direction. 21" x caliber Sendero contour 8.5 twist barrel threaded 5/8-24. 700 action with tier 1 accuracy package by LRI. Has badger bolt knob and timney 510 trigger and seekins 20 moa rail. Tried to keep it handy so just threw a magpul hunter stock on it with magpul dbm. Stock has flush cups on left side and atlas rail installed. Barreled action is cerakoted burnt bronze and stock is black. Currently has a brand new mark 4 4.5-14x50 in seekins rings. Rifle feels very good and with a can has very little recoil. Still doing load work up with lapua brass and 162 eldm. Current load produced .200 groups. I will get pics up later today. Looking for other custom guns but would really like a fast twist 243. But I am pretty open. __________________

