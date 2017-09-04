Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTT-LRI 7mm08, xcaliber, timney, magpul hunter
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTT-LRI 7mm08, xcaliber, timney, magpul hunter
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-09-2017, 04:30 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,443
WTT-LRI 7mm08, xcaliber, timney, magpul hunter
Got this to use as a whitetail gun but have went another direction. 21" x caliber Sendero contour 8.5 twist barrel threaded 5/8-24. 700 action with tier 1 accuracy package by LRI. Has badger bolt knob and timney 510 trigger and seekins 20 moa rail. Tried to keep it handy so just threw a magpul hunter stock on it with magpul dbm. Stock has flush cups on left side and atlas rail installed. Barreled action is cerakoted burnt bronze and stock is black. Currently has a brand new mark 4 4.5-14x50 in seekins rings. Rifle feels very good and with a can has very little recoil. Still doing load work up with lapua brass and 162 eldm. Current load produced .200 groups. I will get pics up later today. Looking for other custom guns but would really like a fast twist 243. But I am pretty open.
__________________
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-09-2017, 04:42 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,443
Re: WTT-LRI 7mm08, xcaliber, timney, magpul hunter
Here is a good idea. Took the atacr off cause of weight.


__________________
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-09-2017, 05:08 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2016
Posts: 197
Re: WTT-LRI 7mm08, xcaliber, timney, magpul hunter
Do you have your heart set on a smaller cal. or are you entertaining larger as well?
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 04-09-2017, 05:49 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,443
Re: WTT-LRI 7mm08, xcaliber, timney, magpul hunter
Naw I am pretty open
__________________
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 04-09-2017, 05:55 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,443
Re: WTT-LRI 7mm08, xcaliber, timney, magpul hunter
Current scope


__________________
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 04-09-2017, 06:44 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,443
Re: WTT-LRI 7mm08, xcaliber, timney, magpul hunter
Also have lapua brass, Forster BR seater and Redding type s neck die. Brass is 10 pcs and has had all the necks cleaned up.
__________________
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Remington 700 BDL .30-06 NIB & 100 Rounds | 7mm Allen Mag ***Reduced*** »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:54 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC