Guns For Sale
WTT- Les Baer Ultimate Varmint
List what you wish but keep it legal.
WTT- Les Baer Ultimate Varmint
03-07-2017, 08:48 AM
geo4061
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Southern Oklahoma
Posts: 1,104
WTT- Les Baer Ultimate Varmint
Thirty rounds fired. Shoots bug hole with factory Hornady.
03-07-2017, 09:42 AM
02Silver
Bronze Member
Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: Angleton
Posts: 64
Re: WTT- Les Baer Ultimate Varmint
What are you looking for?
03-07-2017, 10:47 AM
Porter24
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 7
Re: WTT- Les Baer Ultimate Varmint
geo4061
Thirty rounds fired. Shoots bug hole with factory Hornady.
Savage lrp 6.5cm
03-07-2017, 11:45 AM
Biebs
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2015
Posts: 265
Re: WTT- Les Baer Ultimate Varmint
I have a Sako 75 Finnlight that shoots in the low .4's with several different loads as partial trade.
03-07-2017, 01:30 PM
geo4061
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Southern Oklahoma
Posts: 1,104
Re: WTT- Les Baer Ultimate Varmint
Would like to have a custom varmint rig. But might go for 300 Win. Would not mind adding a little cash if needed. The rifle must be very accurate. Thanks
03-07-2017, 01:45 PM
geo4061
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Southern Oklahoma
Posts: 1,104
Re: WTT- Les Baer Ultimate Varmint
The Baer is a 223. A Kidd 22lr would be nice.
03-07-2017, 01:59 PM
Biebs
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2015
Posts: 265
Re: WTT- Les Baer Ultimate Varmint
Magnum Research MLR-1722M, graphite-wrapped barrel, synthetic stock, oversize controls, 22 WMR caliber.
