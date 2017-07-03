Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTT- Les Baer Ultimate Varmint
  #1  
03-07-2017, 08:48 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Southern Oklahoma
Posts: 1,104
WTT- Les Baer Ultimate Varmint
Thirty rounds fired. Shoots bug hole with factory Hornady.
  #2  
03-07-2017, 09:42 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: Angleton
Posts: 64
Re: WTT- Les Baer Ultimate Varmint
What are you looking for?
  #3  
03-07-2017, 10:47 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 7
Re: WTT- Les Baer Ultimate Varmint
Thirty rounds fired. Shoots bug hole with factory Hornady.
Savage lrp 6.5cm
  #4  
03-07-2017, 11:45 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2015
Posts: 265
Re: WTT- Les Baer Ultimate Varmint
I have a Sako 75 Finnlight that shoots in the low .4's with several different loads as partial trade.
  #5  
03-07-2017, 01:30 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Southern Oklahoma
Posts: 1,104
Re: WTT- Les Baer Ultimate Varmint
Would like to have a custom varmint rig. But might go for 300 Win. Would not mind adding a little cash if needed. The rifle must be very accurate. Thanks
  #6  
03-07-2017, 01:45 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Southern Oklahoma
Posts: 1,104
Re: WTT- Les Baer Ultimate Varmint
The Baer is a 223. A Kidd 22lr would be nice.
  #7  
03-07-2017, 01:59 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2015
Posts: 265
Re: WTT- Les Baer Ultimate Varmint
Magnum Research MLR-1722M, graphite-wrapped barrel, synthetic stock, oversize controls, 22 WMR caliber.
