WTT-DRD Kivarri 338 Lapua

Just traded into this, brand new unfired drd kivarri takedown semi auto 338 lapua. Comes in SKB hard case with pre cut foam as it comes from drd. Looking for high end custom bolt guns. I will get pics of the rifle in the case and another one put together.

__________________

Only Four Things Important In This Life.

1. GOD

2. COUNTRY

3. FAMILY

4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE