WTT-Christensen Arms Classic 308 with razor HD LH scope 3-15x42
Unread 07-02-2017, 09:26 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,577
WTT-Christensen Arms Classic 308 with razor HD LH scope 3-15x42
New unfired new style classic carbon CA rifle with 24" 10 twist barrel. Sits in OD stock and has titanium brake and thread protector. Also have a NIB Vortex razor HD LH 3-15x42 with G4 reticle. Very nice setup and all it needs is rings. Got a full custom hunting rig built so no need for this one. Looking for nice high end more tactical builds, just no 308. Will get pics up soon. Any questions text 850-368-2230
