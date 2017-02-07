WTT-Christensen Arms Classic 308 with razor HD LH scope 3-15x42

New unfired new style classic carbon CA rifle with 24" 10 twist barrel. Sits in OD stock and has titanium brake and thread protector. Also have a NIB Vortex razor HD LH 3-15x42 with G4 reticle. Very nice setup and all it needs is rings. Got a full custom hunting rig built so no need for this one. Looking for nice high end more tactical builds, just no 308. Will get pics up soon. Any questions text 850-368-2230

__________________

Only Four Things Important In This Life.

1. GOD

2. COUNTRY

3. FAMILY

4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE