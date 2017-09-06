Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTT: Bushmaster AR15 upper and lower (no barrel)
WTT: Bushmaster AR15 upper and lower (no barrel)
06-09-2017, 10:04 PM
FNA3G
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2013
Posts: 28
WTT: Bushmaster AR15 upper and lower (no barrel)
I would like to trade my bushmaster upper and lower (no barrel or handguard everything else included) Magpul MOE stock for an RCBS charge master powder dispenser. I can send pictures no problem just let me know if interested. Thanks.
