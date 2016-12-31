WTT Accurate Ordinance 280AI I have a full custom Accurate Ordnance 280 Ackley Improved build I would like to sell or trade

The rifle specs

Accurate Ordnance M.A.R.S action (Defiance Deviant light Hunter)

Integral 20 moa base

Bartlien #3 24" fluted 1 in 9 twist

Manners EH3 black forest camo

Piller bedded

Ptg BDL

Timney thin shoe tuned to 2lbs 6 oz

The scope is sold

It weighs Close to 7lbs bare rifle

I will include Redding Micrometer dies and 100 once fired brass (all nosler).

Round count is 101



Trades

Im looking to trade into a full custom (this means no rem 700 actions) hunting rifle between 7.5 and 10lbs

26 or 28 Nosler

300 win mag

7mm-300

6.5 weatherby

Maybe and Allen mag

Will consider partial trades for custom actions and long action hunting stocks

Also need a nice red dot

28 Nosler brass

SW MP shield in 45 is the only pistol I'm looking for

Swarovski x5i with BRM or 4w



Open to other trades but no pistols or AR







