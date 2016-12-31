     close
WTT Accurate Ordinance 280AI
12-31-2016, 12:12 AM
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 226
WTT Accurate Ordinance 280AI
I have a full custom Accurate Ordnance 280 Ackley Improved build I would like to sell or trade
The rifle specs
Accurate Ordnance M.A.R.S action (Defiance Deviant light Hunter)
Integral 20 moa base
Bartlien #3 24" fluted 1 in 9 twist
Manners EH3 black forest camo
Piller bedded
Ptg BDL
Timney thin shoe tuned to 2lbs 6 oz
The scope is sold
It weighs Close to 7lbs bare rifle
I will include Redding Micrometer dies and 100 once fired brass (all nosler).
Round count is 101

Trades
Im looking to trade into a full custom (this means no rem 700 actions) hunting rifle between 7.5 and 10lbs
26 or 28 Nosler
300 win mag
7mm-300
6.5 weatherby
Maybe and Allen mag
Will consider partial trades for custom actions and long action hunting stocks
Also need a nice red dot
28 Nosler brass
SW MP shield in 45 is the only pistol I'm looking for
Swarovski x5i with BRM or 4w

Open to other trades but no pistols or AR
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTT Accurate Ordinance 280AI-img_0129.jpg   WTT Accurate Ordinance 280AI-img_0130.jpg  

WTT Accurate Ordinance 280AI-img_0131.jpg   WTT Accurate Ordinance 280AI-img_0132.jpg  

Last edited by Fast88; 12-31-2016 at 12:57 AM.
