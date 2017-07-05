WTT-6.5 Grendel AR

Alexander arms 6.5 Grendel upper and lower. Has Gisselle dynamic 3 gun straight trigger. Odin 20" barrel, Odin adjustable gas block, 15" Odin rail, Odin 6.5 atlas brake, Odin 6.5 Grendel bcg and ACE stock. Zero rounds fired. Upper, lower and rail cerakoted burnt bronze. Currently has Sampson small rail section with an atlas that can be included. Has one Alexander arms 6.5 Grendel mag. Looking for bolt guns, perhaps nice long range scope. Will get pics up tomorrow. Text 850-368-2230

