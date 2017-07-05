Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTT-6.5 Grendel AR
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTT-6.5 Grendel AR
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-07-2017, 01:06 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,501
WTT-6.5 Grendel AR
Alexander arms 6.5 Grendel upper and lower. Has Gisselle dynamic 3 gun straight trigger. Odin 20" barrel, Odin adjustable gas block, 15" Odin rail, Odin 6.5 atlas brake, Odin 6.5 Grendel bcg and ACE stock. Zero rounds fired. Upper, lower and rail cerakoted burnt bronze. Currently has Sampson small rail section with an atlas that can be included. Has one Alexander arms 6.5 Grendel mag. Looking for bolt guns, perhaps nice long range scope. Will get pics up tomorrow. Text 850-368-2230
__________________
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
Last edited by Remmy700; 05-07-2017 at 01:44 AM.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-07-2017, 05:06 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: DEEP south TX
Posts: 1,631
Re: WTT-6.5 Grendel AR
What value do you assign to this and what are you looking for?
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Custom Long Range Rifle 25-06 Remington | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:06 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC