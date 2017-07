Wtt for .308 Winchester After some thought, I want to just trade my 700 Remington in 30-06 for a nice.308. The rifles only issue is it will need a new trigger. My option is to have the person interested remove and keep the trigger off of their rifle and install on this one. Pictures can be emailed or sent by text.



The rifle is glass bedded in a walnut stock, approximately 22" barrel, wears a bushnell 3-9x40