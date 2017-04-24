Re: WTS WWII Springfield Armory M1 Garand Quote: 300whisper Originally Posted by SCAM ALERT! user name "USASTRIPES"!



Remmy700, if you check his profile the shotgun and scope that members complained of are on his statistics.



Hopefully it's just a misunderstanding. He actively posts and asks questions on other parts of the forum. But who knows.... Yeah thats what i cant figure out also. He says he has not got my bros MO yet but he said he would ship the scope if that would make him feel better. The tracking number for the MO still says in transit but he mailed it like a week ago.