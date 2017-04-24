Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS WWII Springfield Armory M1 Garand
Unread 04-24-2017, 08:10 PM
WTS WWII Springfield Armory M1 Garand
Very nice rifle with USGI parts. Barrel is original. very little wears, been in a box for many years, overall a Great rifle. Please Pm me for more info and pictures.
$950 buyer pays extras $20 for shipping.
Unread 04-24-2017, 08:17 PM
Re: WTS WWII Springfield Armory M1 Garand
Are u the same USASTRIPES under the feedback section that has been identified trying to sale a shotty to multiple people at the same time?
Unread 04-24-2017, 08:44 PM
Re: WTS WWII Springfield Armory M1 Garand
SCAM ALERT! user name "USASTRIPES"!

Remmy700, if you check his profile the shotgun and scope that members complained of are on his statistics.

Hopefully it's just a misunderstanding. He actively posts and asks questions on other parts of the forum. But who knows....
Unread 04-24-2017, 08:48 PM
Re: WTS WWII Springfield Armory M1 Garand
Yes sir 300whisper I have looked through his posts also. Like you I hope it's just a misunderstanding. The last thing we need is another person trying to take advantage of our fellow members.
Unread 04-24-2017, 08:51 PM
Re: WTS WWII Springfield Armory M1 Garand
Quote:
Originally Posted by 300whisper View Post
SCAM ALERT! user name "USASTRIPES"!

Remmy700, if you check his profile the shotgun and scope that members complained of are on his statistics.

Hopefully it's just a misunderstanding. He actively posts and asks questions on other parts of the forum. But who knows....
Yeah thats what i cant figure out also. He says he has not got my bros MO yet but he said he would ship the scope if that would make him feel better. The tracking number for the MO still says in transit but he mailed it like a week ago.
Unread 04-24-2017, 09:02 PM
Re: WTS WWII Springfield Armory M1 Garand
At this point I see no reason to not trust this person. It looks like the USPS is at fault right now for me. He has offered to ship me the scope, even though he hasn't received my money order, just to maintain a good name.
Unread 04-24-2017, 09:08 PM
Re: WTS WWII Springfield Armory M1 Garand
Well that is good to hear Farmerbrown!
