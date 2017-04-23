WTS/WTT Tikka CTR 308 Win, Stainless Tikka CTR in 308 Win. Really nice shape. Low, low round count. I just have too many rifles in this size and power level.



$750 shipped, just rifle



$825 shipped, rifle with MBM Beast Brake (2 piece, self-timing brake)



FFL must accept shipment from private party



Full or Partial Trades Welcome:



Looking for a range finder: Sig Kilo 2000 or 2200, Vortex 1500, Leica, etc.



Also interested in a Glock G40, Gen 4, 10MM with MOS



Remington 870 Marine Magnum or similar shotgun



High-end, 300 Win Mag Bushing Dies Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











