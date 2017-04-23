Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS/WTT Tikka CTR 308 Win, Stainless
04-23-2017, 11:30 AM
WTS/WTT Tikka CTR 308 Win, Stainless
Tikka CTR in 308 Win. Really nice shape. Low, low round count. I just have too many rifles in this size and power level.

$750 shipped, just rifle

$825 shipped, rifle with MBM Beast Brake (2 piece, self-timing brake)

FFL must accept shipment from private party

Full or Partial Trades Welcome:

Looking for a range finder: Sig Kilo 2000 or 2200, Vortex 1500, Leica, etc.

Also interested in a Glock G40, Gen 4, 10MM with MOS

Remington 870 Marine Magnum or similar shotgun

High-end, 300 Win Mag Bushing Dies
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS/WTT Tikka CTR 308 Win, Stainless-img_2122.jpg   WTS/WTT Tikka CTR 308 Win, Stainless-img_2123.jpg  

WTS/WTT Tikka CTR 308 Win, Stainless-img_2124.jpg   WTS/WTT Tikka CTR 308 Win, Stainless-img_2125.jpg  

WTS/WTT Tikka CTR 308 Win, Stainless-img_2126.jpg   WTS/WTT Tikka CTR 308 Win, Stainless-img_2127.jpg  

04-23-2017, 11:31 AM
Re: WTS/WTT Tikka CTR 308 Win, Stainless
Picture of rifle with muzzle brake. Brake was bead blasted to remove shine
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS/WTT Tikka CTR 308 Win, Stainless-img_2128.jpg  
04-23-2017, 01:59 PM
NDF
Re: WTS/WTT Tikka CTR 308 Win, Stainless
Very interested please text # to 2087310836, also bbl length and mag capacity, thanks
