WTS/WTT Tikka CTR 308 Win, Stainless
Tikka CTR in 308 Win. Really nice shape. Low, low round count. I just have too many rifles in this size and power level.
$750 shipped, just rifle
$825 shipped, rifle with MBM Beast Brake (2 piece, self-timing brake)
FFL must accept shipment from private party
Full or Partial Trades Welcome:
Looking for a range finder: Sig Kilo 2000 or 2200, Vortex 1500, Leica, etc.
Also interested in a Glock G40, Gen 4, 10MM with MOS
Remington 870 Marine Magnum or similar shotgun
High-end, 300 Win Mag Bushing Dies