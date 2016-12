WTS/WTT STI Edge .40s&w with complete competition rig I have a very clean STI Edge 2011 in .40 S&W with a double alpha belt, holster, and 6 tuned mags they are 140mm. The gun has approximately 3000 rounds through it. I would really prefer to trade for high end glass such as Razor gen 2, Steiner t5xi, or nightforce 5-22 or the like. I would sell everyone for 2300.00 obo. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger