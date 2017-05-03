|
Wts/Wtt: Semi-Custom 6.5CM ar10
I am looking to trade a rifle I thought I/my wife would use, but ended up not using at all.
Specs:
Aero m5e1
Ballistic advantage 6.5cm 1-8" twist - 22" (604rds) threaded 5/8"-24
Failzero BCG
SLR rifleworks adjustable gas block
Geissele SSA-E
Magpul PRS
Magpul ODG MOE grip
Bcm gunfighter 7.62 CH
3 magpul pmags 2 full and one half capacity
Ross schuler muzzle brake with matching O.D. Not installed/timed
I would entertain trades for a semi custom 308/6.5cm/ fast twist 223 bolt gun
I really like fn spr's so if you have one that's high on my list.
Sale price of 1550$ For rifle shipped obo
I also have 80rds of factory ammo that can go along as well.
Let me know what you have/or want to offer.