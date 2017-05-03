Wts/Wtt: Semi-Custom 6.5CM ar10 I am looking to trade a rifle I thought I/my wife would use, but ended up not using at all.



Specs:

Aero m5e1

Ballistic advantage 6.5cm 1-8" twist - 22" (604rds) threaded 5/8"-24

Failzero BCG

SLR rifleworks adjustable gas block

Geissele SSA-E

Magpul PRS

Magpul ODG MOE grip

Bcm gunfighter 7.62 CH

3 magpul pmags 2 full and one half capacity

Ross schuler muzzle brake with matching O.D. Not installed/timed



I would entertain trades for a semi custom 308/6.5cm/ fast twist 223 bolt gun



I really like fn spr's so if you have one that's high on my list.



Sale price of 1550$ For rifle shipped obo



I also have 80rds of factory ammo that can go along as well.



