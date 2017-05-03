Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Wts/Wtt: Semi-Custom 6.5CM ar10
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Wts/Wtt: Semi-Custom 6.5CM ar10
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-05-2017, 05:15 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Alabama
Posts: 40
Wts/Wtt: Semi-Custom 6.5CM ar10
I am looking to trade a rifle I thought I/my wife would use, but ended up not using at all.

Specs:
Aero m5e1
Ballistic advantage 6.5cm 1-8" twist - 22" (604rds) threaded 5/8"-24
Failzero BCG
SLR rifleworks adjustable gas block
Geissele SSA-E
Magpul PRS
Magpul ODG MOE grip
Bcm gunfighter 7.62 CH
3 magpul pmags 2 full and one half capacity
Ross schuler muzzle brake with matching O.D. Not installed/timed

I would entertain trades for a semi custom 308/6.5cm/ fast twist 223 bolt gun

I really like fn spr's so if you have one that's high on my list.

Sale price of 1550$ For rifle shipped obo

I also have 80rds of factory ammo that can go along as well.

Let me know what you have/or want to offer.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Wts/Wtt: Semi-Custom 6.5CM ar10-img_0608.jpg   Wts/Wtt: Semi-Custom 6.5CM ar10-img_0609.jpg  

Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-05-2017, 05:23 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2011
Posts: 210
Re: Wts/Wtt: Semi-Custom 6.5CM ar10
Interested in a RPR in 6.5 creed?
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-05-2017, 05:26 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Alabama
Posts: 40
Re: Wts/Wtt: Semi-Custom 6.5CM ar10
Potentially, pm sent
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Custom 338 RUM | WTS: Sako TRG22 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:43 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC