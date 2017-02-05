Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



wts/wtt: PREBAN springfield armory m1a supermatch in troy chassis (ct)
Unread 05-02-2017, 03:04 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: connecticut
Posts: 419
wts/wtt: PREBAN springfield armory m1a supermatch in troy chassis (ct)
Preban Springfield Armory M1a SUPERMATCH, 308, email from SA stating it was built in 10/1998. good shape, has rear lugs welded on, nice trigger, sits in a fde troy chassis. magpul fde pistol grip and a luth-ar adjustable stock in fde.
gun looks and shoots very nice, also has a surefire flash hider installed on it.

$2500 plus shipping

no optics/ sights/bipod included......

trades:custom 1911, custom bolt guns.

please email for pics
