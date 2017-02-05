wts/wtt: PREBAN springfield armory m1a supermatch in troy chassis (ct) Preban Springfield Armory M1a SUPERMATCH, 308, email from SA stating it was built in 10/1998. good shape, has rear lugs welded on, nice trigger, sits in a fde troy chassis. magpul fde pistol grip and a luth-ar adjustable stock in fde.

gun looks and shoots very nice, also has a surefire flash hider installed on it.



$2500 plus shipping



no optics/ sights/bipod included......



trades:custom 1911, custom bolt guns.



please email for pics