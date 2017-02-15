Wts/ wtt kmw 300 wm

I am looking to sell or trade my KMW 300 Win Mag. I bought this rifle from the original owner off Snipershide last spring. I have decided that for my uses I would prefer a bit lighter rifle for my uses of LR play and deer/elk hunting.
Round count is approx 500.
It is an older full build by Terry (and verified with him via S.N) on a Remington 700 action and is as it left his shop.
Details are as follows:
- Rem 700 action tuned and blueprinted by KMW.
- PTG bolt with KMW knob.
- Vintage factory trigger tuned by KMW.
- Near Mfg 25 Mia rail.
- 25" Obermeyer AMU fluted threaded with cap by KMW.
- Black Ceracoat with a few light marks from the safe.
- McMillan M5 swirly with KMW adjustable cheek piece. ( pillar and glass bedded by KMW) flush cups both left and right, front/back
- Badger M5 bottom metal.
- 3 5 rd AICS mags
- includes a few hundred pieces of 1x brass, approx 150 212gr ELD-x bullets and I believe I have dies (can't remember brand off the top of my head but will look)
# scope and rings pictures are not included unless worked into the deal #
asking $2850 O.B.O shipped or trade for similar quality smaller caliber/lighter weight long range/ hunting