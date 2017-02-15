Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Wts/ wtt kmw 300 wm
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Wts/ wtt kmw 300 wm
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-15-2017, 06:39 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2005
Posts: 25
Wts/ wtt kmw 300 wm
I am looking to sell or trade my KMW 300 Win Mag. I bought this rifle from the original owner off Snipershide last spring. I have decided that for my uses I would prefer a bit lighter rifle for my uses of LR play and deer/elk hunting.

Round count is approx 500.

It is an older full build by Terry (and verified with him via S.N) on a Remington 700 action and is as it left his shop.

Details are as follows:
- Rem 700 action tuned and blueprinted by KMW.
- PTG bolt with KMW knob.
- Vintage factory trigger tuned by KMW.
- Near Mfg 25 Mia rail.
- 25" Obermeyer AMU fluted threaded with cap by KMW.
- Black Ceracoat with a few light marks from the safe.
- McMillan M5 swirly with KMW adjustable cheek piece. ( pillar and glass bedded by KMW) flush cups both left and right, front/back
- Badger M5 bottom metal.
- 3 5 rd AICS mags
- includes a few hundred pieces of 1x brass, approx 150 212gr ELD-x bullets and I believe I have dies (can't remember brand off the top of my head but will look)

# scope and rings pictures are not included unless worked into the deal #

asking $2850 O.B.O shipped or trade for similar quality smaller caliber/lighter weight long range/ hunting
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« wtb mcwhorter 7mm stw | LEFT HAND Kirby Allen built .338 Edge with Nightforce NXS »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:11 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC