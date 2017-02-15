Wts/ wtt kmw 300 wm



Round count is approx 500.



It is an older full build by Terry (and verified with him via S.N) on a Remington 700 action and is as it left his shop.



Details are as follows:

- Rem 700 action tuned and blueprinted by KMW.

- PTG bolt with KMW knob.

- Vintage factory trigger tuned by KMW.

- Near Mfg 25 Mia rail.

- 25" Obermeyer AMU fluted threaded with cap by KMW.

- Black Ceracoat with a few light marks from the safe.

- McMillan M5 swirly with KMW adjustable cheek piece. ( pillar and glass bedded by KMW) flush cups both left and right, front/back

- Badger M5 bottom metal.

- 3 5 rd AICS mags

- includes a few hundred pieces of 1x brass, approx 150 212gr ELD-x bullets and I believe I have dies (can't remember brand off the top of my head but will look)



# scope and rings pictures are not included unless worked into the deal #



