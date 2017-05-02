     close
Wts/wtt: custom tikka ctr 260
Unread 02-05-2017, 11:43 PM
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Alabama
Posts: 34
Wts/wtt: custom tikka ctr 260
Wts/wtt: Custom tikka ctr w/ Bartlein 260
8:15 PM Last edited 8:25 PM by estes640
So I bought My fiance a nice rifle without asking her, and she decided she wants an ar10.
So the rifle is back up for sale for no reason other than a picky woman (we've all got them). Here are the specs:
Tikka ctr 260
Bartlein 5r 1-8 twist, medium Palma contour,25" and threaded 5/8"-24 - all work chambering, fitting, and threading done by pendergraft gun works
Bartlein chambered in 260 with under 400 rds
factory stock with bottom metal and one 10rd mag opened up for bartlein
karsten cheek piece
yodave trigger spring
3 port beast brake (od doesn't match barrel as the brake was originally fitted for another rifle)
Bare rifle weighs ~8.5lbs

Note: I will include a picture, the pic rail at the very tip near the barrel is bowed up ever so slightly. Doesn't affect the accuracy per the previous owner as long as the rings sit back a notch or two. I had forgotten about it when I mounted my scope and ended up being a ways back from it. Shouldn't be a problem at all!

Also have 3 boxes of Hornady 260 R.E.M. 130 eldm Ammo to go with it.
For the rifle and ammo I am looking for $1025 shipped obo.

Can make a package with a sightron s3 6-24x50 ffp and tps steel rings if interested.

Would take partial or full trades for a 6.5 creedmoor ar10 upper as that is what she has decided she wants to go with.
